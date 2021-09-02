UC Davis at Tulsa: Who wins and why

Dan Hawkins can still coach offense. His UC Davis Aggies should score a few points against Tulsa with Hunter Rodrigues returning at quarterback. It just won’t be enough to keep up. A good night for Davis Brin to settle in as TU starting QB, before he’s thrown into the deep end at Oklahoma State and Ohio State.
TU wins, 42-25
