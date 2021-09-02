 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UC Davis at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch
0 Comments

UC Davis at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After resurgent season, Hurricane program has stabilized

UC Davis at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Thursday, H.A. Chapman Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

2020-21 records: UC Davis 3-2, 3-2 Big Sky; Tulsa 6-3, 6-0 AAC

Last meeting: None

Weather: Partly cloudy, 92°

FOUR DOWNS

Top storyline

New year, new quarterback

Taking over the Hurricane offense is fourth-year junior Davis Brin, who showcased his ability during the improbable comeback win against Tulane in 2020. Before playing on the road against Power Five teams in consecutive weeks, Brin — and the rest of the offense — has a chance to get into rhythm against an FCS team.

Key matchup

TU cornerbacks vs. the Aggie offense

In his first start following the unexpected departure of Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV, cornerback Tyon Davis has a prime opportunity to show what he can do and embark on what is projected as a breakout season. Also at the position are sophomore Reggie Ellis and Texas A&M transfer Travon Fuller. UC Davis, coached by Dan Hawkins, ranked in the top 10 among FCS programs in most offensive categories when they played five games in the spring.

Player to watch

Shamari Brooks

Playing in a game for the first time since the 2019 season finale, Brooks has recovered from a torn ACL that occurred in practice the week of last year’s opener and derailed his season. The Tulsa native and Union graduate is 1,218 yards from becoming the top rusher in program history, and pacing the way for him is a veteran offensive line that has a staggering amount of depth.

Who wins and why?

From columnist Guerin Emig: Dan Hawkins can still coach offense. His UC Davis Aggies should score a few points against Tulsa with Hunter Rodrigues returning at quarterback. It just won’t be enough to keep up. A good night for Davis Brin to settle in as TU starting QB, before he’s thrown into the deep end at Oklahoma State and Ohio State.

TU 42, UC Davis 25

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AFC East QB props: Here s significant value

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News