UC Davis at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

Key matchup

TU cornerbacks vs. the Aggie offense

In his first start following the unexpected departure of Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV, cornerback Tyon Davis has a prime opportunity to show what he can do and embark on what is projected as a breakout season. Also at the position are sophomore Reggie Ellis and Texas A&M transfer Travon Fuller. UC Davis, coached by Dan Hawkins, ranked in the top 10 among FCS programs in most offensive categories when they played five games in the spring.

Player to watch

Shamari Brooks

Playing in a game for the first time since the 2019 season finale, Brooks has recovered from a torn ACL that occurred in practice the week of last year’s opener and derailed his season. The Tulsa native and Union graduate is 1,218 yards from becoming the top rusher in program history, and pacing the way for him is a veteran offensive line that has a staggering amount of depth.

Who wins and why?