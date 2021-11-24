Two-year contract extension for Philip Montgomery makes TU coaching change unlikely

Philip Montgomery is under contract with the University of Tulsa until 2024 as a result of a two-year extension agreed upon in the offseason, a team spokesman told the Tulsa World on Wednesday.

“I appreciate the support of the university and President (Brad) Carson and obviously Rick (Dickson, the athletic director) and the community in general,” Montgomery said after practice Wednesday. “We’ve been here a long time now.

“That’s rare in college football. I think our program has really built over that amount of time.”

The extension, which wasn’t signed until an unspecified point in the season, makes a coaching change after this year unlikely.

“In the profession that we’re in, nothing is ever safe,” Montgomery said regarding job security. “We understand that pressure is part of this job. Winning is part of this job. Building (a program) is part of this job.

“You go into every year and every game with that expectation. Obviously (a contract extension) gives you the idea that you’re appreciated and you continue to work extremely hard for the university and for our program.”