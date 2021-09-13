Two TU soccer players earn AAC weekly honors

Tulsa's Til Zinnhardt and Alex Lopez were named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday. Malik Henry-Scott was selected to the weekly honor roll.

The Golden Hurricane recorded a 1-0 triumph over No. 9 Marquette and a 5-1 win over Michigan State last week.

Zinnhardt played a key role in both Tulsa victories, helping the Golden Hurricane allow just seven shots on goal over 180 minutes of action. Zinnhardt, a junior from Konigstein, Germany, also recorded an assist against Michigan State.

Lopez earned top conference goalkeeper honors for the second straight week after picking up both victories for TU. The freshman from Madrid, Spain, turned aside three shots in the shutout of Marquette and added three stops against Michigan State.

Henry-Scott, a sophomore from Plano, Texas, had two goals, both game-winners, and an assist last week.