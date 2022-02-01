Two TU players suiting up in football All-Star Games this week

Two University of Tulsa football players, Josh Johnson and Chris Paul, will have the opportunity to showcase their skills one more time in front of professional scouts this week.
Johnson, a 5-foot-11 receiver from Little Rock, Ark, will play in the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday at 3 p.m., at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will air on the NFL Network.
Paul, a 6-foot-4, 324-pound offensive tackle, will play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl Game on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.
A three-year letter-winner, Johnson played in 34 career games with 16 starts and finished his career with 2,108 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 career receptions for a 12.7 average per catch.
Johnson completed the 2021 season with team-highs of 83 catches for 1,114 yards, with six TDs in 13 games. He had six 100-yard receiving games, including a career-best 159 yards with one TD on nine receptions against Temple. He ranked third in the American Athletic Conference for receiving yards and receiving yards per game.
Paul played in 42 career games and started 38 contests in his four seasons after redshirting as a true freshman in 2017. He started games at both the guard and tackle positions in his career.
Paul, from Houston, Texas, played and started nine games at right tackle and one on the left side in 2021 while missing the final three games with an injury.
Since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Children’s and its mission to provide advanced care for children.
The Senior Bowl is considered the most prominent college football all-star game in the United States. The first game was played on Jan. 7, 1950, at the Gator Bowl Stadium in Florida, and the following year was moved to Mobile, Alabama.