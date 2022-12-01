Two more TU players leaving via transfer portal; G.J. Kinne reportedly taking Texas State job

The departures continue to pile up among University of Tulsa football players.

Two more key defensive players announced their intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal, while one of the supposed frontrunners to be named the next TU coach was on the verge of being hired elsewhere.

Junior defensive end Anthony Goodlow and junior cornerback Kenney Solomon will each be leaving, while former Tulsa quarterback and current coach at Incarnate Word G.J. Kinne was expected to accept the head coaching job at Texas State.

“After much consideration and speaking with friends and family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility,” Goodlow announced on social media Thursday afternoon. “Thank you Tulsa.”

Goodlow was a team captain who tied for seventh on the team with 44 tackles, ranking second in tackles for loss with eight and quarterback hurries with four, while also contributing two sacks (third) and two pass breakups. Goodlow was named to the All-AAC Second Team on Wednesday.

While Solomon didn’t seem to announce his intentions on social media, it was being reported on Wednesday that he was leaving, and on Thursday, he posted a tweet that he already had received offers from West Virginia and California.

Solomon recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He did miss a game due to injury.

Goodlow and Solomon join a growing group of former Hurricane players that have already declared their intent to enter the portal, just days after the University fired coach Philip Montgomery on Sunday, after eight years of service.

Linebacker Justin Wright, along with quarterbacks Davis Brin and Braylon Braxton, have also declared intentions to enter the portal. Since announcing on Wednesday, Wright has since tweeted that he already had received offers from Oklahoma State, Georgia Southern and Minnesota.

Goodlow’s social media post looked very similar to the ones tweeted out by Brin and Wright, thanking his coaches at TU, including Montgomery, defensive coordinator Luke Olson, defensive line coach Jesse Williams, Erich Anthony, the Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance (i.e., the strength and conditioning coach) and even former Tulsa DL coach Jermial Ashley, who’s now at Arkansas.

“I am so grateful to the University of Tulsa for these last 5 years,” Goodlow tweeted. “I’d like to thank Coach Monty, Coach Olson, Coach Williams, Coach Ashley, Coach EA and other coaches and staff for shaping me into the player I am today.”

As for Kinne, he was one of the names reported to be in the running to replace Montgomery and raised eyebrows a few days ago when he was vague and evasive when asked if he was considering the TU job, so it was assumed he was in contention. But then it was revealed Thursday afternoon that he was about to join Texas State, which had just fired its previous coach, former Union High School star Jake Spavital, who had also spent one year on the TU staff in 2008 as offensive quality control.