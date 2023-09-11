Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Television plans and the kickoff time were announced Monday for the University of Tulsa's football game on Sept. 23 at Northern Illinois.

CBS Sports Network will carry the game that will start at 11 a.m.

Tulsa will take a 1-1 record into this Saturday's home game against Oklahoma that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadum and will be shown on ESPN2.

