TU's Zaven Collins receives Nagurski Trophy, given to nation's top defensive player

University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins is the recipient of this year's Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the top defensive player in college football by the Football Writers Association of America.
Collins, a fourth-year junior from Hominy, is the first Hurricane player to receive a national performance award since Howard Twilley was UPI lineman of the year in 1965.
“It’s awe-inspiring to be mentioned in the same breath as Bronko Nagurski and the many great players who won this award before me,” Collins said. “I’m so thankful for this honor and for all the people who have put me in this position – my family, coaches, teammates and fanbase.
“I can’t thank the coaching staff and my teammates enough. Coach G (defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie) and coach Monty (Philip Montgomery) have pushed me, and the absolute best teammates have helped make me better each day.”
In eight games, Collins totaled 53 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, four interceptions including two pick-sixes, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to have a young man like Zaven Collins be recognized as the Bronko Nagurski winner,” Montgomery said. “Being mentioned with the likes of former award-winners such as Warren Sapp and Charles Woodson and carrying on the name of the original tough guy himself Bronko Nagurski is a tremendous honor.
“He was a guy who played multiple positions and played the game at a high level with so much passion and grit. I think Zaven embodies what Bronko Nagurski and this award represent.”
Collins also was runner-up for the Butkus Award and was the American Athletic Conference's unanimous pick for defensive player of the year. He is one of three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, another national defensive player of the year honor.
