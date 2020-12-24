 Skip to main content
TU's Zaven Collins declares for NFL Draft, won't play in bowl game
breaking

TU's Zaven Collins declares for NFL Draft, won't play in bowl game

SMU Tulsa Football

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele is stopped short of a first down by Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins on Nov. 14.

 Joey Johnson, AP

'Stay your path': How TU's Zaven Collins developed from an under-the-radar recruit into one of the best players in college football

A day after being crowned the nation's best defensive player, University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins is headed to the NFL.

Collins, a fourth-year junior from Hominy, posted on Twitter on Thursday morning: "In support of my family and my dreams, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft and I am turning my focus towards preparation for this dream. I wish all my teammates the best of luck in the Armed Forces Bowl."

In eight games this season, Collins totaled 53 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, four interceptions including two pick-sixes, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

In addition to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Collins was runner-up for the Butkus Award and was the American Athletic Conference's unanimous pick for defensive player of the year. He is one of three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, another national defensive player of the year honor.

From his childhood in Hominy to college football star at TU: The life of Zaven Collins in photos

