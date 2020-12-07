TU's Zaven Collins, Allie Green IV semifinalists for national awards

As part of the University of Tulsa's stellar defensive season, two Hurricane players are in the mix for national honors.

Linebacker Zaven Collins was announced Monday as one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation's most outstanding defensive player.

Collins, who last week was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker, has 51 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage, four sacks, four interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

Cornerback Allie Green IV is one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame to the nation's best defensive back.

Green has anchored a secondary that has limited opposing defenses to 183.4 passing yards. He has 21 tackles including 17 solo along with an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Finalists for both awards will be announced later this month.

