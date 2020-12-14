TU's Zaven Collins a finalist for Butkus Award

The University of Tulsa’s Zaven Collins has been named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award honoring the nation’s best collegiate linebacker.

Collins, a fourth-year junior from Hominy, is the first Hurricane player selected as a finalist for the award. The other finalists are Missouri’s Nick Bolton, Utah’s Devin Lloyd, Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah and Georgia’s Monty Rice.

Through seven games, Collins has totaled 51 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, four interceptions, two pick-sixes, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

Collins also is one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, both given to the top defensive player in college football.

He has earned national defensive player of the week honors from the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Walter Camp Foundation, and he has been the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the week four times this season.

