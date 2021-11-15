 Skip to main content
TU's Wright named American Defensive Player of the Week
University of Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright was named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Tulsa’s 20-13 overtime win over Tulane on Saturday, the league announced Monday.

Wright, a 6-2 junior from Abilene, Texas, tallied 12 total tackles, including 10 solos, and had one tackle for loss for minus-3 yards in the victory.

Wright also won the award earlier this season with his performance in TU's 32-31 triumph over South Florida on Oct. 16, when he recorded seven tackles, including five solos and 2.5 sacks for minus-9 yards, along with one quarterback hurry.

