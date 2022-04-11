TU's Valeriya Rozenkova has remained 'a beautiful person' during conflict in Ukraine

While tennis courts that Valeriya Rozenkova played on as a youth in Kyiv, Ukraine, have been destroyed during the Russia-Ukraine War, the University of Tulsa sophomore tennis player has found asylum in the sport that has always been her escape.

“Always, when I was playing tennis since childhood, I came to somehow do something else, just to switch to something good,” said Rozenkova, a native of Ukraine’s capital. “I can come at like 8 p.m. and take baskets and hit a few serves, and I will feel so much better.”

Though the Russia-Ukraine War has escalated since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the conflict the world has reeled over the past seven weeks was the reality she lived until she left home to play for Tulsa at 18 years old.

“This situation was for like the last eight years, so this wasn’t good for the whole time, but somehow we were staying there and everything was fine,” Rozenkova said. “Like I was walking, going to practice, going to tournaments … Now, it’s just getting so much worse, like, much, much worse.”

Rozenkova described herself as “too in love with” her home country and plans to return and settle in Ukraine after she graduates from TU — adding to the grief she felt when the conflict ramped up.

“I don’t understand how, now, in 2022, people can die just from shooting on the street,” Rozenkova said.

The first days after Feb. 24, Rozenkova struggled to eat “because my people in Ukraine, they can not eat or drink water,” she said. Her parents have taken refuge in Miami, Florida, since November, but she feared for her sister, two nieces, grandparents and childhood friends, some who are fighting in the war.

“My second stage was hate,” Rozenkova said. “Then third stage, I understand that it’s not people, like it’s not mistake of people.”

Sixteenth-year TU coach Dean Orford gave Rozenkova the option to pull either him or his staff aside if she needed emotional assistance.

“Obviously, it’s been a difficult time for (Rozenkova). I think she struggles with it daily,” Orford said. “But we wanted to try to treat her as normal as possible, to make this her sanctuary, to make this her escape.”

Rozenkova sat out one match, then was ready to get back on the court. She has posted a 13-6 record in singles this season while the Golden Hurricane (13-7) sits fourth in the American Athletic Conference standings.

“It’s motivating that I know that I’m playing for my country, you know?” Rozenkova said. “On the other side, I’m trying to come to practice and not think about it … It’s helped me, because I understand when I’m playing, I can just switch off. I can think of how I’m playing, what I’m doing.

“Now I understand that (playing) is so much better for me, that I’m going, not that I’m just sitting at home and thinking 24/7,” Rozenkova said.

“I think (Rozenkova) has been very inspirational to me, my staff and our team,” Orford said. “One thing I think Val has done an incredible job at is she has not let this conflict change who she is. She’s a beautiful human being, and she has not let it affect that part of her. She has made a definite choice to not be full of hate and frustration.”

Rozenkova’s sister and her children are safe and plan to flee to the Netherlands, she said. Her sister’s husband, however, cannot leave Ukraine, nor can one of Rozenkova’s grandfathers, as both are within the country’s age range for required service and are banned from leaving the country.

Rozenkova’s other grandparents are in Kyiv and “can not go anywhere,” she said, as most escape routes would require them to travel through dangerous, war-torn territories.

“Now, so many people are dying because they don’t even have food,” Rozenkova said.

Rozenkova and her parents have donated to causes supporting Ukraine during the conflict. Five dollars, Rozenkova said, could prevent one child from starving.

“I see (American) support to Ukrainian people,” Rozenkova said. “I think if five or 10% of American people will, I don’t know, donate $1, $5, $10, it’s going to help a lot.”

The Golden Hurricane closes the season with home games against Denver and Temple on April 15 and 17, respectively, before hosting the American Athletic Conference Tournament April 20-23.

