TU's Tyler Smith goes to Dallas Cowboys in first round of NFL Draft

Tyler Smith, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman out of Tulsa, was a first-round selection by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Smith, a 6-foot-4, 324-pound tackle, was the 24th overall selection.

He saw his stock rise as draft pundits rated him as one of the best available offensive tackles in this year's class. Less than one month after his 21st birthday, Smith is also one of the youngest players in this year’s draft class.

Pro Football Focus rated Smith as the fifth-best draft-eligible tackle, while Sports Illustrated had him as the ninth-best offensive lineman overall. PFF reported that his 93.9 run blocking grade was the highest ever by an American Athletic Conference tackle.

University of Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery told the Tulsa World that "even as a freshman, you know, you could tell there was something special there” with Smith.

