The number of University of Tulsa players in the transfer portal reached seven Tuesday.

Guard Sterling Gaston-Chapman and center Nikita Konstantynovskyi were the latest departures following the Hurricane's 5-25 season.

Gaston-Chapman spent two years at TU, moving into the starting lineup for 18 games this year and averaging 3.9 points and three rebounds. In 48 career games, he scored in double figures once.

Konstantynovskyi, a 6-10 Ukraine native, also was in the program for two seasons after two years in junior college. He appeared in only two games this season because of injury and played 11 minutes, scoring two points.

The players in the portal include six of the team's top seven scorers. The others are guards Sam Griffin, Anthony Pritchard, Brandon Betson and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and forward Tim Dalger.

First-year coach Eric Konkol signed three players in November and has commitments from a pair of transfers who played for him at Louisiana Tech.