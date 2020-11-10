TU's Saturday game against SMU expected to be played

“I’m a little concerned about (games getting canceled),” Montgomery said. “I don’t know how all that part is going to play out. For us, obviously our focus right now is on SMU and we’ll kind of see what kind of time we have toward the end of the season.

“That’s the part that can be awkward about it all. Our schedule has changed quite a bit throughout, whether you’re talking about cancellations, postponements or just changing days (the game is played).”

TU has played only four games through the first 10 weeks of the season, the fewest games out of any other team in the American Athletic Conference or any in the ACC, Big 12 or SEC. At 3-1 with an undefeated mark in league play, the Hurricane is delivering a turnaround year despite limited outings.

“The games that we’ve been able to play we’ve done a decent job in those; just haven’t played enough of them,” Montgomery said. “We’re trying to figure out exactly where our team is. We’ve played some really good opponents and played well. That part of it has been good.”

This week brings a meeting with a team that has played twice as many games. SMU is 7-1 and sitting behind Cincinnati and TU in the conference standings, having generated momentum while playing six of the last seven weeks.