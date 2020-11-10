TU's Saturday game against SMU expected to be played

The University of Tulsa’s pivotal home game against No. 19 SMU is several days away, but all signs point to it being played as scheduled.
“Everything I’ve heard at this point coming out of SMU has been positive,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday. “I feel more comfortable about that side of it. Our side of it is we’re in decent shape, too. Hopefully we stay on that course and get the opportunity to play.”
With six coronavirus-related schedule disruptions including two postponed conference games in the past month, the Hurricane is approaching each gameday with caution. Last week, the game at Navy was affected two days in advance.
“We knew what was (potentially) going to happen before the season started,” TU safety Cristian Williams said. “We talked about it as a team. We knew that COVID would have some complications here in the season. It’s not really frustrating. As long as we get to play games and go out and compete another week, it’s cool.”
The unfortunate reality: TU is running out of real estate in terms of the schedule, with a game every week for the next four weeks. The Navy game has not been rescheduled, and the situation involving the Midshipmen led to their Saturday game against Memphis also being postponed.
On Tuesday, the postponed game against Cincinnati was moved up a day to Friday, Dec. 4. The Hurricane doesn’t have a game Dec. 12, and the American Athletic Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 19.
“I’m a little concerned about (games getting canceled),” Montgomery said. “I don’t know how all that part is going to play out. For us, obviously our focus right now is on SMU and we’ll kind of see what kind of time we have toward the end of the season.
“That’s the part that can be awkward about it all. Our schedule has changed quite a bit throughout, whether you’re talking about cancellations, postponements or just changing days (the game is played).”
TU has played only four games through the first 10 weeks of the season, the fewest games out of any other team in the American Athletic Conference or any in the ACC, Big 12 or SEC. At 3-1 with an undefeated mark in league play, the Hurricane is delivering a turnaround year despite limited outings.
“The games that we’ve been able to play we’ve done a decent job in those; just haven’t played enough of them,” Montgomery said. “We’re trying to figure out exactly where our team is. We’ve played some really good opponents and played well. That part of it has been good.”
This week brings a meeting with a team that has played twice as many games. SMU is 7-1 and sitting behind Cincinnati and TU in the conference standings, having generated momentum while playing six of the last seven weeks.
“They’ve played eight games and we’ve played four and all of those (cancellations and postponements) being out of our control from that standpoint,” Montgomery said. “Our numbers have been good and it’s been other factors (involving the other team).”
Aside from eight positives that caused preseason practice to be paused for more than a week because of contact tracing, the Hurricane hasn’t dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We don’t want to be the cause of us losing (games from the schedule),” Montgomery said. “Our guys have done a pretty good job of taking care of themselves and doing the things we’ve asked them to do. But with the virus, it’s crazy. It can hit all of a sudden and you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
