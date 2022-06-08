TU's Power set to chase 5,000-meter NCAA title

When it came time for the qualifying 5,000-meter race that would send him to Eugene, Oregon, Micheal Power was a full 25 seconds faster than he was one year ago.

In his first year at the University of Tulsa — and in American track and field — Power’s 13:31.40 preliminary time in Fayetteville, Arkansas, made him TU’s lone qualifier in any event for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The junior from Dungarvan, Ireland, will race against 23 others at 7:55 p.m. Friday.

“I’ve kind of built momentum all year,” Power said. “I’ve taken massive times off all my (personal bests) … I’m just looking to keep building that momentum.”

In Ireland, Power typically trained solo. He credits training on the best distance team in the American Athletic Conference to his improvements this year. His personal bests jumped took "massive jumps" in every event, especially the 1,500-meter, which he took the gold in at the conference championship after dusting his old record by 11 seconds.

“We have like six guys, at the moment, who run like sub-13:45 5K. We just have a really strong group,” Power said, “We’ve all been pushing each other on, between training consistently, holding each other to high standards and just team accountability.”

5K University swept the top seven spots in the conference championship as Power finished fifth last month. Power was also part of an AAC indoor championship meet record in the distance medley (9:39.90) in February.

“It’s a lot more competitive than what I’m used to back home, so the guys on the team have been really helpful as well,” Power said, “in terms of offering advice … what kind of mindset to get into the race.

“Between the coaching and the teammates, it’s been a massive help for me this year,” Power said.

Ahead of his first NCAA outdoors, Power hopes to “outrun (his) rank.” He is the fifth-seeded runner in the event.

