TU's Poindexter named American Freshman of Week again

Tulsa women’s basketball player Temira Poindexter was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. This was Poindexter’s fifth accolade in nine weeks.

Poindexter scored her first career double-double, as well as TU’s first double-double on the season, with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Hurricane claim a 71-59 win over East Carolina last week.

Poindexter, the Tulsa World's All-World basketball player of the year last year after helping lead Sapulpa to the Class 5A state championship, shot 44% from the field and 83% from the free throw line, while adding three assists, two steals and two blocks in over 33 minutes on the court.

Golden Hurricane sophomore guard Wyvette Mayberry was also named to The American Honor Roll after tying her career-high of 24 points against East Carolina.