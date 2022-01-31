TU's Poindexter named American Freshman of the Week

Poindexter, the Tulsa World All-World Female Athlete of the Year in 2021 after leading Sapulpa to the Class 5A state championship, averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, while recording seven assists and six blocks in two TU games last week. She shot 46.7% from the field, while averaging nearly 28 minutes per game against both Memphis and Cincinnati. Against Memphis, Poindexter had 11 points, and then recorded career-highs of six blocks and five assists against Cincinnati.