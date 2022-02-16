TU's Philip Montgomery fills staff two weeks out from spring practices

Following the Tuesday hiring of cornerbacks coach Gary McGraw, Philip Montgomery's staff will be full when the Golden Hurricane take the turf at Skelly Field for their spring practice schedule starting March 1, the university announced Wednesday.

"We're always excited to get on the field with our young men," the eighth-year TU head coach said in a release. "They've worked extremely hard during winter conditioning, so now we're looking forward to getting on-field with them and start developing what our team will be for next season."

Including a week-long interruption for spring break, the 15-practice schedule will last almost six weeks, concluding with a spring game Saturday, April 9, during TU's Athletics Hall of Fame Weekend.

Though every spot on Montgomery's staff is occupied, TU will look to fulfill 14 starting spots. Among potential candidates to take those positions are 41 returning letter-winners from last season's 7-6 team that won the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl.