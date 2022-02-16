 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU's Philip Montgomery fills staff two weeks out from spring practices
  Updated
TU football practice (copy)

When spring practice begins, TU coach Philip will look to fulfill 14 starting spots. 

 Tulsa World file

Following the Tuesday hiring of cornerbacks coach Gary McGraw, Philip Montgomery's staff will be full when the Golden Hurricane take the turf at Skelly Field for their spring practice schedule starting March 1, the university announced Wednesday.

"We're always excited to get on the field with our young men," the eighth-year TU head coach said in a release. "They've worked extremely hard during winter conditioning, so now we're looking forward to getting on-field with them and start developing what our team will be for next season."

Including a week-long interruption for spring break, the 15-practice schedule will last almost six weeks, concluding with a spring game Saturday, April 9, during TU's Athletics Hall of Fame Weekend.

Though every spot on Montgomery's staff is occupied, TU will look to fulfill 14 starting spots. Among potential candidates to take those positions are 41 returning letter-winners from last season's 7-6 team that won the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

"We had a bunch of seniors that moved on. We have some young guys who have received playing experience, but we'll be much younger this year," TU athletic director Rick Dixon said in the release. "Spring ball, every year, is important, but this year it's going to be vital for our development."

TU will also host its Pro Day on March 10, the same day as its final practice before spring break, during which 2022 NFL Draft-eligible players will be able to perform before NFL scouts.

Tulsa football spring practice schedule

Tue., March 1

Thu., March 3

Sat., March 5

Tue., March 8

Thu., March 10 (Pro Day)

Tue., March 22

Thu., March 24

Sat., March 26 or Sun., March 27

Tue., March 29

Thu., March 31

Sat., April 2 or Sun., April 3

Tue., April 5

Thu., April 7

Sat., April 9 (Spring Game)

