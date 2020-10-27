TU's new touchdown hat a gift from interim athletic director Rick Dickson

“I’ve been blessed since I’ve been here to have two ADs that have football backgrounds, guys that love the game and love the sport and love student-athletes,” Montgomery said. “They both fall into that category.

“It’s been fun to have (Dickson) around. He’s been exceptional as far as taking care of our student-athletes, taking stuff of our plates. He really jumped both feet in and started working and it’s been great.”

After scoring seven touchdowns last week including two apiece from running backs Corey Taylor II and Deneric Prince, the Hurricane is counting on more touchdown hat appearances in Friday’s home game against East Carolina.

“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” Taylor said. “I think the guys including myself take a lot of pride in it and hopefully we can continue to wear that hat as often as possible as the weeks go on.”

Golden memory: 10 years ago this week, TU marched into tradition-rich Notre Dame and shocked the Irish to earn one of the program’s biggest ever football wins

