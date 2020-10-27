TU's new touchdown hat a gift from interim athletic director Rick Dickson

Interim athletic director Rick Dickson is already making an impression with the University of Tulsa football team.
Dickson, who returned to his alma mater last month after the departure of Derrick Gragg to a senior vice president role with the NCAA, recently presented the Hurricane with a gift: a touchdown hat.
The blue fedora with a red feather is worn on the sidelines by a TU player who scores a touchdown, similar to the flashy turnover chain that a defensive player puts on after forcing a turnover.
“It was Rick’s idea all the way,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “He kind of wanted to give something to the players that they could have fun with and that brought his personality with it, too. I think the guys have enjoyed the hat.”
A former TU football player who previously was the Hurricane’s athletic director in the early 1990s, Dickson has been an everyday attendee at the team’s practices. On the first day, he wore a straw Panama hat that somehow sparked the idea of a touchdown hat.
“Our new AD, we call him OG,” said linebacker Zaven Collins, whose pick-six Friday at USF led to him wearing the hat and the chain. “He’s a great guy. … He’s always around, even when it’s cold. He makes it out and supports us, not just on game days.”
Gragg, who played college football at Vanderbilt, also frequently attended practice.
“I’ve been blessed since I’ve been here to have two ADs that have football backgrounds, guys that love the game and love the sport and love student-athletes,” Montgomery said. “They both fall into that category.
“It’s been fun to have (Dickson) around. He’s been exceptional as far as taking care of our student-athletes, taking stuff of our plates. He really jumped both feet in and started working and it’s been great.”
After scoring seven touchdowns last week including two apiece from running backs Corey Taylor II and Deneric Prince, the Hurricane is counting on more touchdown hat appearances in Friday’s home game against East Carolina.
“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” Taylor said. “I think the guys including myself take a lot of pride in it and hopefully we can continue to wear that hat as often as possible as the weeks go on.”
Golden memory: 10 years ago this week, TU marched into tradition-rich Notre Dame and shocked the Irish to earn one of the program’s biggest ever football wins
What happened a decade ago in South Bend, Indiana, provided unforgettable moments in University of Tulsa football history.
Undersized cornerback John Flanders securing the winning interception in the end zone.
Kevin Fitzpatrick nailing a field goal in the closing minutes.
A pick-six by Shawn Jackson and a punt return for a touchdown by Damaris Johnson.
A blocked extra-point attempt leading to a defensive two-point conversion by Curnelius Arnick.
“I’ve never been part of anything like it,” quarterback G.J. Kinne said. “It was an awesome feeling. I give a lot of credit to our guys. It’s something that we’ll remember forever.”
On Oct. 30, 2010, the smallest FBS school marched into tradition-rich Notre Dame Stadium, went toe-to-toe with one of college football’s blueblood programs and left with a 28-27 victory against the Fighting Irish.
“These kids will be talking about this game when coach Graham is dead and gone,” then-coach Todd Graham said after the game. “Fifty years from now, they’ll be saying, ‘I just didn’t go to Notre Dame. I went there and won.’”
To commemorate the 10th anniversary of a landmark win for the Hurricane, here is a look back at the game, with insight from those involved.
The Hurricane upset the Irish for one of the program's signature wins
The cheers, the hugs, the smiles, the big plays: A look back at TU's monumental win at Notre Dame.
Shawn Jackson on his 66-yard interception return at Notre Dame: "The whole run, I was thinking, ‘I’m actually about to score a touchdown in a big college football game.’ ”
