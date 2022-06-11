TU's Micheal Power sixth in 5,000 meters at NCAA Championships

Tulsa’s Micheal Power finished in sixth place in the 5,000 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a season-best time of 13 minutes, 31.23 seconds on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

He is the fourth Golden Hurricane runner since 2007 to finish among the top 15 in the 5,000 meters at the outdoor championships. Marc Scott holds the school’s best finish (14:36.57) with a fourth-place performance in 2017. A year ago, Patrick Dever also placed sixth with a personal-best time of 13:19.85.

Power qualified for the 5,000-meter final when he clocked a fifth-place time of 13:31.4 at the NCAA West Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, two weeks ago.