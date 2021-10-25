TU's Meinhard named AAC Player of the Week

Tulsa men's soccer player Alex Meinhard was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Meinhard scored four goals in Tulsa’s 5-0 win over Memphis Friday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Meinhard’s goals came in the 19th, 47th, 49th and 61st minutes, including two penalty-kick goals.

That was the 16th hat trick in school history and the first since Harris Partain had one against Oral Roberts in 2019. With his fourth goal, Meinhard became the fourth player in Golden Hurricane history to score four goals in a single game and first since Frank Velez in 1991.

This was Meinhard’s second weekly accolade as he also picked up offensive honors on Oct. 4.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.