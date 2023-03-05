University of Tulsa guard Maya Mayberry is the recipient of the American Athletic Conference’s Ambassador Award while Temira Poindexter is on the all-conference first team and Ahhray Young was selected to the freshman team.

Mayberry, a fifth-year senior from Tulsa, started all 29 regular-season games and averaged 10.9 points. She was twice an all-academic selection and is earning her master’s degree this spring.

Poindexter, a sophomore from Sapulpa, leads the Hurricane with 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. She was freshman of the year in the league last season.

Young started nine games before a season-ending injury. She had nine double-figure scoring outings and produced a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds against Texas Southern in December.