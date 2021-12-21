TU's Lopez and Meinhard earn Top Drawer Soccer accolades

Lopez, from Madrid, Spain, ended the 2021 season ranked seventh in the nation in goals-against average (0.723), 36th in shutouts (6), 38th in saves percentage (0.768), 52nd in goalie minutes played (1617:20) and 141st in total saves (43). He was named to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s East Region second team, was selected as The American Athletic Conference's Goalkeeper of the Year and Rookie of the Year, and picked up both all-conference first-team and all-rookie team honors.