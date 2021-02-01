 Skip to main content
TU's Lescay garners AAC honor

Tulsa women’s basketball player Rebecca Lescay was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Lescay, a senior guard from Plano, Texas, recorded her first career double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 68-59 road win over ECU last week. Lescay was 10-of-17 from the field for 58.8-percent. She also recorded three assists and two steals in 35:48 of play.

This was just TU’s second Player of the Week honoree since joining the league in 2014. Ashley Clark received the honor on Feb. 2, 2015.

