TU's Kody Pearson earns second player of the week

Junior Kody Pearson claimed his second American Athletic Conference Tennis Player of the Week award, the conference announced Tuesday, making him the second University of Tulsa player to earn the award twice this season and the fourth overall.

Pearson clinched TU’s 4-3 victory over Oregon on Monday night, defeating Joshua Charlton 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 win in their No. 1 singles match. 

Pearson first received the award Feb. 22. Along with teammate Ezequiel Santalla, who received the award March 8 and March 15, they are the only players in the league to receive player of the week twice this year.

Altogether, TU has claimed the conference player of the week six times this season. Callum Gale and Connor Di Marco claimed the award in back-to-back weeks on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.

TU rides a four-match win-streak on the road at Louisiana State this Thursday at 3 p.m. On Friday, the Golden Hurricane follows with a match at 1 p.m. against conference-rival Tulane.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

