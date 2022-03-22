TU's Kody Pearson earns second player of the week

Junior Kody Pearson claimed his second American Athletic Conference Tennis Player of the Week award, the conference announced Tuesday, making him the second University of Tulsa player to earn the award twice this season and the fourth overall.

Pearson clinched TU’s 4-3 victory over Oregon on Monday night, defeating Joshua Charlton 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 win in their No. 1 singles match.

Pearson first received the award Feb. 22. Along with teammate Ezequiel Santalla, who received the award March 8 and March 15, they are the only players in the league to receive player of the week twice this year.

Altogether, TU has claimed the conference player of the week six times this season. Callum Gale and Connor Di Marco claimed the award in back-to-back weeks on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.

TU rides a four-match win-streak on the road at Louisiana State this Thursday at 3 p.m. On Friday, the Golden Hurricane follows with a match at 1 p.m. against conference-rival Tulane.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.