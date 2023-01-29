TU's hard-fought effort comes up short against Memphis

In its attempt to earn respect in the American Athletic Conference, the University of Tulsa is making strides.

On Sunday afternoon at the Reynolds Center, the Hurricane went toe to toe with Memphis, one of the top teams in the league, before stumbling down the stretch of an 80-68 defeat.

“I knew Tulsa was going to come out and play hard,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. “I watched like eight of their games, and they play hard for Coach (Eric Konkol).

“I know how it is when you inherit a team and come out and still try to compete. Their record doesn’t indicate how hard they play. I knew it was going to be a battle.”

Konkol, in his first season, has picked up one conference win in nine attempts, but his team has been competitive in the majority. TU had a slim second-half advantage Sunday but was outscored by 16 from there.

“I think we’re showing that we’ve got fight in us,” Konkol said. “We’ve got ability. We’ve got to continue to find a way to chip away at what hurts us — and what hurts us most is turning over the basketball and rebounding.”

Against a more talented opponent, the Hurricane (5-15, 1-8) stayed in the game by minimizing weaknesses that ultimately flared up at a crucial stage. In particular, Memphis’ rebounding prowess became problematic, and TU was outrebounded 42-28.

Kendric Davis, the top player in the American, came on strong in the second half, taking over after his team fell behind by four. He sparked a 9-0 run that put the Tigers up double digits and finished with 26 points.

“We changed things up constantly … just hoping we could keep him off balance,” Konkol said. “He had seven in the first half and we talked about him not letting this game go by without taking his shots. He’s got such incredible quickness and a low center of gravity that if you make one little error — boom, he takes advantage.”

Playing against their former coach Frank Haith, who is in his first year as a Memphis assistant, Tim Dalger and Sam Griffin combined for 32 points while Anthony Pritchard had nine points, five assists and three steals.

“I think the next step for (Pritchard) is becoming Mr. Consistent,” Konkol said. “He’s just a sophomore. That comes with growth, really captaining our ship and being vocal and everything else. He’s getting better and better.”

Before a game that featured 14 lead changes and five ties, there was an additional police presence around the coaching staffs and respective benches as a result of an undisclosed threat made Saturday after the TU women’s game at the Reynolds Center. Although it was deemed not credible, the threat resulted in increased security as a precaution.