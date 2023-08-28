Kevin Wilson has a tough decision to make in the next few days leading up to his first game as the University of Tulsa’s head football coach.

“The hardest play to call is the first play of the game,” Wilson said.

The Golden Hurricane will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener for both teams at 7 p.m. Thursday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Whatever the opening play may be, it’s apparent that the call won’t just be made on a whim. Throughout the summer and fall camp, the coaching staff and players have worked to improve every facet in preparation for their season. Even the playing environment of the inaugural game was taken into consideration.

“(Tonight) will be the fourth time we’ve gone under the lights,” Wilson said before Monday’s practice. “I think that will be a plus with the first game being at home so we’ve played in that arena, we’ve had the jumbotrons and the ribbon boards on, [we] got to get used to the lighting and catching the ball, and fielding punts and seeing signals from the sideline.”

Being able to play under the same lighting and time elements that simulate the first game only enforces Wilson’s opinion about the importance of comprehensive practice.

“I make a big deal about practice,” Wilson said.

“He loves practice, he loves getting physical and getting after one another,” said defensive lineman Ben Kopenski, who transferred to TU this season as a graduate student after five seasons at Oklahoma State.

After fall camp, Kopenski was awarded the No. 0 jersey for his hard work throughout camp, something Wilson did to instill the idea of meritocracy into his team.

Having already played five seasons for a different team, Kopenski admits, “This has definitely been the hardest fall camp I’ve been through. We go live almost every day and we really go after each other and get a lot of reps.”

Wilson has heard other transfer players express similar opinions about his grueling preseason and the in-depth practices that target all of the small changes and improvements that can lead to big results.

Joe Boulden, the special teams coordinator and defensive assistant, expresses his delight in having a head coach who emphasizes the importance of special teams. Boulden and Wilson both agree that games can be won or lost on special teams.

After spending two years at Ohio State with Wilson, Boulden says, “I have full confidence in (coach Wilson) that he’s gonna put points on the board. Just securing the ball for him and our offensive coach (Steve Spurrier Jr.), and our guys, we have electric players.”

One aspect Wilson doesn’t put as much emphasis on is changing TU’s game based on how other teams play. He doesn’t believe in needing to know an excessive amount of information about other teams.

Wilson prefers to focus on his own team to maximize its potential. No matter what UAPB does, Wilson will play to TU’s strengths and work to improve its weaknesses. This ideology is especially apparent in the home opener, as UAPB is also currently going through changes after hiring head coach Alonzo Hampton.

“The hard thing is we’re starting with an opponent with new coaches, and that’s one of the hardest things to prepare for,” Wilson said. “The head coach, offensive coaches, and defensive coaches are all coming in from different universities, meaning there’s no specific game tape for how the new coaches and players come together to create their game.”

Except for sharing his knowledge on UAPB’s standout linebacker Rico Dozier, a few transfers and the Golden Lions’ returning depth, Wilson steers clear of speaking on the opponents.

“You can get information overload,” Wilson said. “A cluttered mind leads to a slow football player, so sometimes I’ve worked to just worry more about us and look at them enough to have a little bit of a clue.”

Despite this being his first season at TU, Wilson does not want to be given a grace period to make the team great after the Hurricane went 5-7 in 2022.

“I’m not setting the bar low, I’ve got some seniors who want to win now.”