TU's game vs. No. 8 Cincinnati postponed until Dec. 5

The University of Tulsa’s pandemic-related problems will apparently continue.

The Hurricane’s much-anticipated game against No. 8 Cincinnati, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, has been postponed because of the Bearcats’ COVID-19 situation.

The rescheduled game will be played Dec. 5 at H.A. Chapman Stadium, the schools announced Thursday.

TU has played only two games because of cancellations and postponements. Saturday’s game was going to be the Hurricane’s first at home in addition to homecoming.

“I’m disappointed, first, for our football student-athletes and coaches, and obviously for our staff who has prepared so diligently, our campus and the City of Tulsa,” TU interim athletic director Rick Dickson said. “This TU homecoming game was a great opportunity to showcase our football program, the community and the American Athletic Conference against the nation’s No. 8 team.

“As the university, the conference and the NCAA have said throughout this pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes are at the forefront of all decisions.”

With the postponement, the Hurricane is next scheduled to play at South Florida on Oct. 23.