TU's football game at Arkansas State postponed
breaking

ZACH SMITH (copy)

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith passes against Oklahoma State on Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

The University of Tulsa's game at Arkansas State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues for the Red Wolves.

The game was scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Jonesboro.

"Arkansas State is unable to assemble a two-deep depth chart at one position group that would allow the game to be played safely," according to a new release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Although the release said officials from the schools are working to find a new date to reschedule the game, that seems unlikely for this season. TU's only open date is Oct. 10, when Arkansas State is supposed to host Central Arkansas.

"The commitment we made in the event that this happened was we would look both right now and in the future, whenever is the likely time (to reschedule)," TU interim athletic director Rick Dickson said Wednesday.

The teams have played one game in a home-and-home series (2018 in Tulsa) and have another series schedule (2021 in Tulsa and 2024 in Jonesboro).

The Hurricane is 0-1 after losing 16-7 at Oklahoma State on Saturday. That game was originally scheduled for Sept. 12 but was pushed back because of TU's COVID-related disruption to fall camp.

TU's other nonconference games, an opener against Toledo and a home game against Northwestern State, also were canceled.

View from the sidelines: See the best images as Oklahoma State takes on Tulsa in the season opener for both teams

 

 

Featured video: Drone video of Will Rogers' first football stadium.

 

Sports Writer

I cover college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012.

