TU's first letter of intent comes from linebacker Zachary Neilsen in Australia

The University of Tulsa’s first letter of intent Wednesday came from the other side of the world.
Linebacker Zachary Neilsen signed with the Hurricane shortly after 7 a.m. Tulsa time, 11 p.m. in his hometown of Brisbane, Australia. Neilsen is originally from New Mexico and will enroll for the spring semester.
TU had nine players send in their letters in the first hour of signing day. The others were offensive lineman Tanyon Zachary, wide receiver Charles Hodge IV, wide receiver Nick Rempert, quarterback Cardell Williams, long snapper Connor Cook, cornerback NuNu Campbell, wide receiver Keith Wheeler II and defensive lineman Tai Newhouse.
Three other players are expected to sign with the Hurricane on Wednesday.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012.
