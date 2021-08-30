 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU's Fazio named AAC Defensive Player of the Week
0 Comments

TU's Fazio named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa men’s soccer player Mariano Fazio was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Fazio, a senior from Spain, and the Tulsa defense were stellar in wins over Creighton (2-1) and Omaha (1-0). The Golden Hurricane back line limited opponents to nine total shots on frame over 180 minutes including the clean sheet victory against Omaha.

Fazio notched the first TU goal of the season in the 77th minute against Creighton, depositing an Alvaro Torrijos assist for a 1-0 lead.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News