TU's Dever wins two titles at AAC track and field championships

Tulsa’s Patrick Dever won both the 1,500-meter run and 5,000-meter run at the American Athletic Conference championships Sunday at the USF Track and Field Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Isaac Akers earned a silver medal in the 1,500, TU’s 400-meter relay team was second and Peter Lynch was third in the 5,000.

Over the three-day event, Ashley Barnes (third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase), Caitlin Klopfer (first in the 10,000-meter run) and Jenny O’Bryan (third in the 10,000) earned all-conference honors on the women’s side, while Zachary Adee, Kyran Lacy, Josh Sutton and Henry Visser (second in the 400-meter relay); Isaac Akers (second in the 1,500), Dever and Peter Lynch (third in the 5,000) earned all-conference honors on the men’s side.

Dever's time of 3:41.18 in the 1,500-meter run was the second-fastest time in school history and a new conference record at the championship. Dever's time of 13:41.68 in the 5,000-meters also was an AAC championship record.