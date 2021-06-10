TU's Dever wins NCAA title in 10,000-meter run

"I felt like he had a shot to win it, but it is one thing to believe it and another to go out and do it," Tulsa assistant coach Taylor Gulley said. "There is a really good student-athlete from Iowa State, Wesley Kiptoo, that goes out aggressive and sets a crazy pace that is hard to hold onto. If the majority of the pack went with him we wanted to go too, but they settled into a rhythm pretty quickly. From about the 5,000 to 7,000 meter mark the race slowed down and then with about 400 meters to go about 11 guys had a chance to win it, but Patrick held contact and stayed on the rail coming into the home stretch. The front two guys drifted and he passed on the inside lane, and he capitalized on it and had a phenomenal last 50 yards. I don't know if he could have run any better of race."