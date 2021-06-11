TU's Dever takes sixth in 5,000 at NCAA Outdoor Track Championships; OSU's Smeeton third in Steeplechase

“I think I was (carrying) a little fatigue and the pace was pretty hard from the start, but I’m happy to get some points for the team,” Dever said. “I tried to stay as relaxed as possible, and with the pace you couldn’t make many surges. I tried to stay in the back of the group, but I picked up one or two positions in the last lap. It is a dream to win the 10,000-meter run and score points for the team in the 5,000-meter run. I didn’t score as many points today as I would have liked, but to set a new personal best and school record is a pretty good feeling.”