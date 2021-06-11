TU's Dever takes sixth in 5,000 at NCAA Outdoor Track Championships; OSU's Smeeton third in Steeplechase

Tulsa’s Patrick Dever recorded a sixth-place finish in the 5,000-meter run at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday night.
Dever — who won the NCAA title in the 10,000 meters earlier this week — clocked a time of 13:19.85, trailing national champion Cooper Teare of Oregon (13:12.27) by 7.58 seconds.
“I think I was (carrying) a little fatigue and the pace was pretty hard from the start, but I’m happy to get some points for the team,” Dever said. “I tried to stay as relaxed as possible, and with the pace you couldn’t make many surges. I tried to stay in the back of the group, but I picked up one or two positions in the last lap. It is a dream to win the 10,000-meter run and score points for the team in the 5,000-meter run. I didn’t score as many points today as I would have liked, but to set a new personal best and school record is a pretty good feeling.”
Dever’s time was a personal best and a new program record by 8.23 seconds as his and the school’s previous mark was 13:28.08 set at the John McDonnell Invitational earlier this year.
Third for OSU's Smeeton
Oklahoma State's Ryan Smeeton placed third Friday in the 3,000 meter steeplechase final. He recorded a season-best time of 8:30.70.