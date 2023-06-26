Experience is at the forefront of Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson’s catalog of positives for his defensive unit.

How can it not be? Twenty-one returning lettermen from 2022 and seven incoming transfers from four-year colleges will only bolster the unit’s preseason outlook – one which ranked 99th nationally in total defense and 117th in points allowed per game a season ago.

Wilson, whose first season at TU starts Aug. 31 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at H.A. Chapman Stadium, scored an early recruiting victory to commence his tenure with the Golden Hurricane, persuading two-year starting safety Kendarin Ray to withdraw from the transfer portal.

It was a substantial win following the departure of two defensive catalysts: linebacker Justin Wright – who led the team in total tackles in 2022 – and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow, both of whom transferred to Oklahoma State following the conclusion of last season. Ray ranked third on the TU roster in total tackles (86.0), tallying five pass breakups and four double-digit tackle games last year.

In May, Wilson hired former Tennessee-Martin assistant Chris Polizzi as TU’s new defensive coordinator. He held the same position for four seasons with the Skyhawks.

Now, Wilson has his eyes set on establishing further continuity within the unit.

“We’re gonna do what’s best for our guys,” he said. “I trust (Polizzi).

“You can’t win without consistency, continuity on your roster, and we’re gonna win.”

Ben Kopenski, a former walk-on at OSU, transferred to TU shortly after season’s end. Still, in such a short amount of time, Wilson had garnered enough of a gauge to refer to him as the “most enticing” edge option for the Golden Hurricane.

Kopenski and redshirt freshman Vontroy Malone are expected to start at defensive end. Former Mississippi State transfer Izuchukwu King Ani and redshirt sophomore Owen Ostroski – son of former TU and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski – will likely garner pivotal live-game reps in addition.

Wilson added true freshman RJ Jackson as a standout freshman, even listing the former Choctaw standout as another feasible option as an edge rusher.

“RJ has impressed us in camp,” he said. “He’s got a lot of speed and quickness.

“He’s got to bulk up a little. But for a young guy, there’s a lot of upside there.”

Jayden Simon, a former Colorado transfer who appeared in eight games for the Golden Hurricane in 2022, is expected to transition to the team’s starting nose guard. Southern Illinois transfer Zaid Hamdan will likely complement Simon to fill the unit’s inside sector.

“(Kopenski) right now looks like the fastest of our (defensive ends),” Wilson said. “He was a great add to our roster.

“If Vontroy (Malone) can get a little stronger, for a young guy, he’s great at pounding the ball. I think we’ve got a great potential (defensive) line. Very fast and experienced.”

Simon’s younger brother, Julien, was one of several cunning transfer portal additions for TU in the offseason.

A former top 200 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class (No. 156 nationally according to 247Sports), Julien began his collegiate career with Southern California, not garnering playing time in two seasons with the Trojans – redshirting his first. He is expected to compete with returning linebacker Brian Johnson for a starting spot.

Wilson said he anticipates former walk-on and graduate student, Mitchell Kulkin to begin the season as one of the team’s starting linebackers. However, he added former Division II standout Coleton Smith – a transfer from Southwest Baptist University (Missouri) – as another option.

“I like our guys (at linebacker),” Wilson said. “It’s a nice complement of experience. They’re all kind of old. And in football, old is usually good.”

OSU transfer Demarco Jones is expected to complement returning starter Reggie Ellis for the unit’s two cornerback slots. Arkansas transfer Keuan Parker and graduate student Donte Burton will also inherit important in-game action.

With the return of Ray from the portal, LJ Wallace and redshirt senior Jaise Oliver, Wilson said he envisions TU’s defense taking a drastic elevation in total production from last season.

“I like what I’ve seen so far, relatively speaking,” Wilson said. “I like our (defense) because there’s a lot of experience mixed with enough youth and potential.

“I’m really intrigued by this group.”