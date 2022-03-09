TU's Darien Jackson wins AAC Sportsmanship Award

University of Tulsa graduate senior guard Darien Jackson was named the winner of the American Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Award for men’s basketball, the league office announced on Wednesday.

It’s the second major conference award in as many years for Jackson as he was the recipient of The American’s Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2020-21. Jackson is the first Tulsa player to receive the Sportsmanship Award, given to the player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on and off the court, as voted on by the AAC coaches.

Jackson has been an active part of the Tulsa community. He’s taken part in multiple Unity Walks from The University of Tulsa’s campus to the Greenwood District, the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Jackson has assisted with Tulsa PLAYS, helping underprivileged youths get involved with athletics and exercise. He has also worked with the Tulsa Dream Center, a faith-based community center which seeks to end the cycle of poverty.

The fifth-year senior also interns at Greenwood Rising, a world-class history center that honors the icons of Black Wall Street and memorializes the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

On the court this year, Jackson averages 10 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and leads the team in field-goal percentage at .560, while knocking down 39% of his 3-pointers. He had a career-high 22 points in Tulsa’s regular-season finale against UCF on Sunday. Jackson has scored in double-figures 11 times this year, including six of Tulsa’s last eight games.

Jackson and his Golden Hurricane teammates face Wichita State in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Championship at 2 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU.