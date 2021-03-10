TU's Darien Jackson selected AAC co-sixth man of the year

After leading the league in field-goal percentage, University of Tulsa senior guard Darien Jackson has been selected the American Athletic Conference’s co-sixth man of the year.
Jackson, who has come off the bench in 20 of 22 games this season, shares the award with Memphis’s Boogie Ellis. The Hurricane has had a player earn the sixth man of the year honor in back-to-back seasons, with Martins Igbanu receiving it last year.
A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Jackson scored in double figures in eight games including a season-high 13 points against UCF on March 2. He has shot better than 50% in 19 games and had a team-high number of steals and rebounds 11 times.
Teammate Brandon Rachal, also a senior, was named to the all-conference second team after averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. He led the Hurricane in points, rebounds, blocks and steals.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE AWARD WINNERS
Coach of the Year
Isaac Brown, Wichita State
Player of the Year
Quentin Grimes, Houston
Tyson Etienne, Wichita State
Sixth Man of the Year
Darien Jackson, Tulsa
Boogie Ellis, Memphis
Defensive Player of the Year
DeJon Jarreau, Houston
Freshman of the Year
Moussa Ciesse, Memphis
Most Improved Award
Justin Gorham, Houston
Sportsmanship Award
J.P. Moorman, Temple
All-Conference First Team
Jayden Gardner, East Carolina
Quentin Grimes, Houston
Landers Nolley II, Memphis
Kendric Davis, SMU
Tyson Etienne, Wichita State
All-Conference Second Team
Keith Williams, Cincinnati
DeJon Jarreau, Houston
Justin Gorham, Houston
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Brandon Rachal, Tulsa
All-Conference Third Team
Brandon Mahan, UCF
Darius Perry, UCF
Feron Hunt, SMU
Khalif Battle, Temple
Jaylen Forbes, Tulane
Alterique Gilbert, Wichita State