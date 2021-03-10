 Skip to main content
TU's Darien Jackson selected AAC co-sixth man of the year

Tulsa vs Temple (copy)

Tulsa’s Darien Jackson drives to the basket in between Temple’s Jeremiah Williams (25) and Brendan Barry (15) last month.

 Ian Maule photos, Tulsa World

After leading the league in field-goal percentage, University of Tulsa senior guard Darien Jackson has been selected the American Athletic Conference’s co-sixth man of the year.

Jackson, who has come off the bench in 20 of 22 games this season, shares the award with Memphis’s Boogie Ellis. The Hurricane has had a player earn the sixth man of the year honor in back-to-back seasons, with Martins Igbanu receiving it last year.

A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Jackson scored in double figures in eight games including a season-high 13 points against UCF on March 2. He has shot better than 50% in 19 games and had a team-high number of steals and rebounds 11 times.

Teammate Brandon Rachal, also a senior, was named to the all-conference second team after averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. He led the Hurricane in points, rebounds, blocks and steals.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE AWARD WINNERS

Coach of the Year

Isaac Brown, Wichita State

Player of the Year

Quentin Grimes, Houston

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

Sixth Man of the Year

Darien Jackson, Tulsa

Boogie Ellis, Memphis

Defensive Player of the Year

DeJon Jarreau, Houston

Freshman of the Year

Moussa Ciesse, Memphis

Most Improved Award

Justin Gorham, Houston

Sportsmanship Award

J.P. Moorman, Temple

All-Conference First Team

Jayden Gardner, East Carolina

Quentin Grimes, Houston

Landers Nolley II, Memphis

Kendric Davis, SMU

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

All-Conference Second Team

Keith Williams, Cincinnati

DeJon Jarreau, Houston

Justin Gorham, Houston

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Brandon Rachal, Tulsa

All-Conference Third Team

Brandon Mahan, UCF

Darius Perry, UCF

Feron Hunt, SMU

Khalif Battle, Temple

Jaylen Forbes, Tulane

Alterique Gilbert, Wichita State

