TU's Darien Jackson selected AAC co-sixth man of the year

After leading the league in field-goal percentage, University of Tulsa senior guard Darien Jackson has been selected the American Athletic Conference’s co-sixth man of the year.

Jackson, who has come off the bench in 20 of 22 games this season, shares the award with Memphis’s Boogie Ellis. The Hurricane has had a player earn the sixth man of the year honor in back-to-back seasons, with Martins Igbanu receiving it last year.

A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Jackson scored in double figures in eight games including a season-high 13 points against UCF on March 2. He has shot better than 50% in 19 games and had a team-high number of steals and rebounds 11 times.

Teammate Brandon Rachal, also a senior, was named to the all-conference second team after averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. He led the Hurricane in points, rebounds, blocks and steals.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE AWARD WINNERS

Coach of the Year

Isaac Brown, Wichita State

Player of the Year

Quentin Grimes, Houston

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State