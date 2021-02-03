TU's Class of 2021: A list of the eight signees

Pos.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Hometown (Last school)
WR;Scottie Alexander;6-2;198;Collierville, Tenn. (Collierville High School)
QB;Braylon Braxton;QB;6-3;205;Frisco, Texas (Independence High School)
S;Zion Hopes;6-3;180;Jefferson, Texas (Jefferson High School)
RB;Bill Jackson;5-10;195;St. Louis (Cardinal Ritter College Prep)
LB;Jaden Moore;6-3;220;Shreveport, La. (Green Oaks High School)
DL;Owen Ostroski;6-2;245;Tulsa (Holland Hall)
RB;Marquis Shoulders;5-10;165;Katy, Texas (Tompkins High School)
LB;Jon-Michael Terry;6-3;245;Tulsa (Oklahoma)
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
