 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU's Class of 2021: A list of the eight signees
Tulsa Signing List

TU's Class of 2021: A list of the eight signees

{{featured_button_text}}
LB Jon-Michael Terry

Former Oklahoma linebacker Jon-Michael Terry (left) will play for Tulsa in 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Pos.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Hometown (Last school)

WR;Scottie Alexander;6-2;198;Collierville, Tenn. (Collierville High School)

QB;Braylon Braxton;QB;6-3;205;Frisco, Texas (Independence High School)

S;Zion Hopes;6-3;180;Jefferson, Texas (Jefferson High School)

RB;Bill Jackson;5-10;195;St. Louis (Cardinal Ritter College Prep)

LB;Jaden Moore;6-3;220;Shreveport, La. (Green Oaks High School)

DL;Owen Ostroski;6-2;245;Tulsa (Holland Hall)

RB;Marquis Shoulders;5-10;165;Katy, Texas (Tompkins High School)

LB;Jon-Michael Terry;6-3;245;Tulsa (Oklahoma)

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News