After two seasons at the University of Tulsa, point guard Anthony Pritchard is in the transfer portal.

Pritchard made the announcement on Twitter on Monday morning, four days after the Hurricane ended its basketball season with a 5-25 record and the most losses in a season in program history.

“To the coaches at The University of Tulsa thank you for trusting in me on and off the court and guiding me to not only become a better player, but also a better man,” Pritchard posted.

“To my teammates thank you for pushing me each and everyday to become a better teammate and leader. To the City of Tulsa, thank you for supporting and showing me love since high school. I hope I have and continue to make y’all proud. I’ll forever be grateful for the memories I’ve made, the lessons I’ve learned, and the people I’ve met at The University of Tulsa.”

A Webster High School graduate and 2021 All-World boys basketball player of the year, Pritchard started 39 of 48 career games and averaged 6.4 points. As a sophomore this season, his averages increased to 8.9 points and 4.1 assists.

Pritchard’s departure is not a significant surprise given he wasn’t with the Hurricane for the last nine games, all TU losses, for what a team spokesman said was a health issue. No other explanation was given.