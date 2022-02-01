TU's Akers named American Track Athlete of the Week

Tulsa redshirt junior Isaac Akers claimed American Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week honors, the conference announced Tuesday.
Akers, a product of Market Harborough, England, nearly broke the four-minute mark in the mile with a 4:00.85 to take second at last weekend’s Washburn Open. Akers’ time is the best in The American in the mile this season.
Tulsa will continue its indoor season at the Windy City Invite in Chicago and the Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas on February 11-12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!