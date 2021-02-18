TU's 2021 football schedule announced

After finishing as the runner-up in the American Athletic Conference last season, the University of Tulsa has its 2021 schedule set.

In September, the Hurricane visits Power Five teams Oklahoma State (Sept. 11) and Ohio State (Sept. 18) in back-to-back weeks. The season starts Sept. 2 against FCS team UC Davis, and TU also has a nonconference home game against Arkansas State on Sept. 25.

In league play, the Hurricane hosts Houston on Oct. 1, Memphis on Oct. 9, Navy on Oct. 29 and Temple on Nov. 20. The Houston and Navy games are on Friday nights, giving TU three non-Saturday home games counting the Thursday season opener.

After attendance was limited because of COVID-19 last year, H.A. Chapman Stadium is expected to return to a more normal fan experience in 2021.

For a third consecutive season including the American championship game last year, TU will play at Cincinnati. That game is scheduled for Nov. 6.

The Hurricane also plays at USF for a second year in a row, visiting Tampa on Oct. 16. Other road games are at Tulane on Nov. 13 and at SMU on Nov. 26 or 27.