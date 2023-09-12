This Saturday brings forth another opportunity for the University of Tulsa to show how it matches up against a nationally ranked team as No. 19 Oklahoma will make its first visit since 2014.

It will be the first time since 2009 that H.A. Chapman Stadium has been sold out to its full capacity of 30,000.

“We have our fan base behind us,” said Tulsa offensive lineman Darrell Simpson, who transferred from OU before the 2022 season. “We know the fans are gonna go crazy so that gives us the energy to just keep going, pushing to score and keep scoring all day.”

In addition to helping the players, the sold-out game is also an essential event for the entire program and the university as a whole. Coach Kevin Wilson has put an emphasis on recruiting local talent in Tulsa and the publicity generated from this game will help solidify the program for high school athletes.

The game will also attract new spectators who have never attended previously, potentially sparking their interest in attending more events in the future at TU, therefore increasing the average fan attendance.

“The sellout is going to be great for our school, it’s gonna be a great branding day for our school as we’re trying to increase enrollment and the vision of TU,” Wilson said Tuesday. “I think it’s an awesome day for Tulsa.”

Although this game holds significant importance for the university, there is still uncertainty amongst the team regarding the starting quarterback. Braylon Braxton practiced last week just putting light pressure on his ankle. Cardell Williams was taken out of the Washington game after hitting his hand on an opponent’s helmet, making it hard to grip the ball. Wilson seems entirely unbothered and unworried by this uncertainty.

“I mean we need to see, Roman (Fuller) came in and played well, Cardell came in the first game and played well. Kirk Francis, too. We’ll have a guy out there,” Wilson said.

In a similar fashion to the last game, TU is once again going up against a formidable opponent in OU. The Sooners have won seven national championships, 50 conference championships and currently leads the TU-OU series meeting 20-7-1. This marks the second consecutive week Tulsa will face a ranked opponent. While some teams might prefer their beginning of the season to present fewer challenging matchups to ease into the season, the TU players have a different mindset.

“I think it helps us grow as individuals and as a team, by itself,” said safety Kendarin Ray. “Just getting to go against that competition because you know sometimes people view it as that we can’t hang with that type of competition, but I just see it as a competition to go out there and compete and play the game that I love each week and just maximize the ability that we have and maximize our game plan.”

Ray, a sixth-year student at TU, is going into the OU game with the most amount of tackles than any other player on the field, including OU’s players. He has completed 17 tackles in two game. Ray’s contributions stand out as one of the team’s early strengths, highlighting his role as a leader for TU’s defense.

“We’re just gonna go out there and trust our game plan and lean on one another and play our ballgame the best we can,” said Ray.

