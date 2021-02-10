Tulsa's losing streak reaches three with home defeat against Tulane

The bleeding continued for the University of Tulsa on Wednesday with a third consecutive loss at the Reynolds Center that sent the Hurricane to a .500 mark on the season.

The uninspired 58-48 defeat against Tulane, one of the teams near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference standings, felt like rock bottom. It was the sixth setback in eight games, another outing in which Tulsa was minimally competitive against a lesser opponent.

“We’re all struggling right now, and when you’re struggling with your confidence, you’ve got to have good leadership and you’ve got to fight a little bit harder,” coach Frank Haith said. “I don’t know that we’re there yet. We don’t play until Tuesday, so we’ve got some time to work on us. We need to work on us right now and our mindset and what we’re doing.”

What the Hurricane is doing hasn’t been working, particularly during its month-long homestand. Tulane, which entered on an eight-game skid in the series, built a double-digit cushion much like SMU and UCF did in the past week, but unlike what happened in those losses, Tulsa didn’t have the spark needed to contend in the final minutes.