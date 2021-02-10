Tulsa's losing streak reaches three with home defeat against Tulane

The bleeding continued for the University of Tulsa on Wednesday with a third consecutive loss at the Reynolds Center that sent the Hurricane to a .500 mark on the season.
The uninspired 58-48 defeat against Tulane, one of the teams near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference standings, felt like rock bottom. It was the sixth setback in eight games, another outing in which Tulsa was minimally competitive against a lesser opponent.
“We’re all struggling right now, and when you’re struggling with your confidence, you’ve got to have good leadership and you’ve got to fight a little bit harder,” coach Frank Haith said. “I don’t know that we’re there yet. We don’t play until Tuesday, so we’ve got some time to work on us. We need to work on us right now and our mindset and what we’re doing.”
What the Hurricane is doing hasn’t been working, particularly during its month-long homestand. Tulane, which entered on an eight-game skid in the series, built a double-digit cushion much like SMU and UCF did in the past week, but unlike what happened in those losses, Tulsa didn’t have the spark needed to contend in the final minutes.
“When we’re not playing well and we’re trying to fight through some things, the opposing team feels no pressure when they play us,” Haith said. “The pressure’s all on us.”
After giving up 15 unanswered points late in the first half, Tulsa (9-9, 6-7 AAC) pulled within three early in the second half with a 10-0 burst that included steals and layups from Darien Jackson and Elijah Joiner. On the other end, the Green Wave came up with a significant offensive rebound that led to a 3-pointer.
A couple of minutes later, Jadan Coleman hit a well-defended 3-pointer for Tulane and Brandon Rachal was called for an offensive foul on the following possession. Coleman, who had a career-high 13 points off the bench, burned the Hurricane on a layup to push the advantage up to 14.
Tulsa went six minutes without scoring, coming up empty on nine consecutive possessions. The Green Wave (8-7, 3-7) didn’t have a field goal for more than seven minutes to end the game, but the lead didn’t get below eight points.
“We’re a team that’s not confident right now,” Haith said. “It’s hard to win when you go to the line seven times and you only make two free throws and you’re 4-of-21 from 3. I thought we had some good looks, but we’re just not shooting well and we’re just not confident.”
Rachal was the only Hurricane player to score in double figures, contributing 14 points along with 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double. Only five other players scored for Tulsa, which had a season-low 48 points.