Tulsa's game at Temple moved up to Tuesday

With its Saturday game postponed and no midweek game scheduled for next week, the University of Tulsa's game at Temple has been moved up to Tuesday, the American Athletic Conference announced Friday afternoon.
The game, originally scheduled for March 2, will be played at noon and will be aired on ESPN.
The Hurricane was set to host Tulane on Saturday, but the Green Wave is unable to participate because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
