Tulsa's comeback comes up short against Temple: 'We're getting closer'

After falling behind by 20 points against Temple, a struggling Tulsa team responded in a surprising way.

The Hurricane produced a 22-0 run that began late in the first half and continued with the first 16 points of the second half, giving the home team a brief lead Tuesday night at the Reynolds Center.

“It’s a feeling we’ve been having a lot for the past couple of weeks – that feeling where we don’t want to lose anymore,” forward Bryant Selebangue said. “We’re getting closer.”

The outcome fell into the moral-victory category, with Tulsa unable to hit key baskets down the stretch of a 76-72 setback that pushed the losing streak to five in a row.

“I’m proud of our team for the resolve of coming back,” first-year coach Eric Konkol said. “We showed some potential.

“That’s what I told them – there’s an encouraging thing about that type of potential, but it’s also a dangerous thing if you don’t realize it. You’ve got to be able to realize it with consistency and toughness.”

Storylines

Selebangue comes up big: After back-to-back 20-point outings, Selebangue produced 19 points and 12 rebounds against Temple, fueling the second-half burst with three baskets. He also was a encouragement during timeouts to keep the Hurricane energized.

“He is such a consistent force, just in his mentality and his demeanor,” Konkol said. “There was a huddle when we he said, ‘Hey, we’re going to be in this game at the end.’ And he was right.

“There’s something that you can build from that and that’s what this is all about. We’re trying to build.”

Busy night for officials: A pair of Owls was ejected during the game – Damian Dunn for a Flagrant 2 foul late in the first half and Jahlil White for two technicals early in the second half.

The second ejection led to four made free throws from Sam Griffin, who hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to put Tulsa up two.

Konstantynovskyi plays: Center Nikita Konstantynovskyi entered the game in the first half, his first action since the season opener while dealing with an injury. He played less than three minutes and did not record any statistics.

“We wanted to get him some run out there,” Konkol said. “We tried to go a little bigger with him and Bryant. … It’s something that we want to explore more, but he was passionate in our huddle. It was just good to see him out there. (We want to) get him more reps and get him ready for more.”

By the numbers

15: Temple had 15 offensive rebounds and scored 11 points on second chances

6: Bryant Selebangue recorded his sixth double-double of the year (19 points and 12 rebounds)

5: The Hurricane’s losing streak has reached five in a row heading into Saturday’s game at Wichita State

1: After making nine 3-pointers in the first half, the Owls had one after halftime