When adversity piled up against the University of Tulsa, the gritty Hurricane fought back.

A 20-point deficit against Tulane on Sunday afternoon at the Reynolds Center evaporated during a frantic fourth quarter, leading to a final possession with the chance to tie or take the lead.

Temira Poindexter’s driving layup met the rim, and the Green Wave escaped with a 69-67 victory to complete the season sweep against one of its American Athletic Conference rivals.

“We may have been down, but we were never out,” coach Angie Nelp said. “This team has the ability to make great comebacks like that. Our defense in the fourth quarter really sparked our offense for us.

“We just got down early in the game, giving them the big runs in the first and second quarter and we put ourselves in a hole, but we came back and had a chance to win it in the end. I’m just so proud of this team and the heart that they always show when they are on the floor.”

Tulsa (16-8, 6-5) opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers from Delanie Crawford and Maya Mayberry but fell behind after five consecutive deep misses. Tulane (14-11, 4-8) made nine of its first 12 shots and built a double-digit lead in the first quarter.

That advantage quickly reached 20 points in the second frame despite a career-high 21 points from Crawford in the first half alone. She provided most of the Hurricane’s offense and was one of only three players to score before halftime, when her team trailed 48-33.

“We felt they were really vulnerable on the baseline in their defense, so we were able to get Delanie a little off the ball and put her on that baseline,” Nelp said. “She did such an amazing job of taking some contested shots and being able to convert those.”

After again getting down by 20 in the third quarter, Tulsa showed signs of life in the third quarter with eight unanswered points and opened the fourth with a flurry. Poindexter, who had been held scoreless to that point, hit a 3-pointer and fueled an 11-0 explosion to pull within single digits.

Midway through the quarter, Poindexter added another 3-pointer and the deficit was down to three. A banked 3 from Crawford late in the shot clock got it to a two-point game with 91 seconds left, but neither team scored the rest of the way.

“We struggled in a couple of possessions that were critical down the stretch, but I know we’re going to learn from that,” Nelp said. “We’re going to grow from that and those are going to be experiences that our players need to have to grow and get better.”

The Hurricane, playing without injured contributors Ahrray Young and Katelyn Levings, received 29 points from Crawford, who made a career-high seven 3-pointers, and 16 points from Mayberry. Poindexter was held to eight points, half her season average, ending an 18-game streak with double-figure scoring.