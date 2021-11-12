Tulsa women's basketball signs five for 2022-23

The Tulsa women’s basketball team inked five players to national letters-of-intent, new head coach Angie Nelp announced on Thursday. The five are Briley Barnes, Cambridge Mathews, Hadley Periman, Chloe Williams and Ahrray Young.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ahrray, Briley, Cambridge, Chloe and Hadley to our program,” said Nelp of her first recruiting class. “They are all high-character young ladies, and they’ll represent The University of Tulsa with integrity, hard work and passion on and off the floor. These attributes make them a perfect fit for our program. They bring a variety of skill sets to the court that complement one another, and each have a winning pedigree. Hurricane fans will find these additions easy to cheer for, and fun to watch develop and compete.”

Barnes is a 6-1 guard/forward from Amarillo, Texas. At Amarillo High School she averaged 13.4 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game, while shooting at a 45.7-percent clip from behind the arc last season.