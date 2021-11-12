Tulsa women's basketball signs five for 2022-23

The Tulsa women’s basketball team inked five players to national letters-of-intent, new head coach Angie Nelp announced on Thursday. The five are Briley Barnes, Cambridge Mathews, Hadley Periman, Chloe Williams and Ahrray Young.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ahrray, Briley, Cambridge, Chloe and Hadley to our program,” said Nelp of her first recruiting class. “They are all high-character young ladies, and they’ll represent The University of Tulsa with integrity, hard work and passion on and off the floor. These attributes make them a perfect fit for our program. They bring a variety of skill sets to the court that complement one another, and each have a winning pedigree. Hurricane fans will find these additions easy to cheer for, and fun to watch develop and compete.”
Barnes is a 6-1 guard/forward from Amarillo, Texas. At Amarillo High School she averaged 13.4 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game, while shooting at a 45.7-percent clip from behind the arc last season.
"There were so many reasons I chose Tulsa: the great energy of an up and coming program, the passionate dedication of the coaches, the effortless team chemistry, and the investment the staff had in the players both as people and as athletes,” Barnes said. “It all made me realize the people at Tulsa weren’t going to just be my team for the next four years; they were going to be my family."
A 5-7 guard from Keller, Texas, Mathews averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game last season for Keller High School, while hitting 86.5-percent of her free throw attempts. She was named the KHS Gold Award winner, District MVP and Star Telegram Player of the Year, while picking up first-team all-district, TABC 6A all-region and TGCA 6A all-state accolades, as well as academic all-district honors.
“She is one of the most dedicated and talented student-athletes with whom I have been associated," said Keller coach Kate Goldberg of Mathews. "She is a tireless worker on the floor, in the classroom and in her everyday life. Cam is a special athlete who is intrinsically motivated to do her best at all times. She will be a huge asset to Tulsa."
Periman is a 6-2 guard/forward from Tuttle. She averaged 9.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks, while helping Tuttle High School claim the Class 4A state championship as a junior last season. Periman has been named to the all-conference team and as Tuttle's team MVP three times.
"Hadley is one of the most competitive athletes I have had the privilege to coach,” Tuttle coach Brian Lester said. “She does whatever it takes to win and is an all-around stat stuffer of a player."
A 6-3 forward from Los Angeles, Calif., Williams is ranked in the ESPN Top 100. She played at Bishop Montgomery High School as a freshman and sophomore, but missed last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Chloe’s future is extremely bright,” Bishop Montgomery/Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn said. “She has the ability to immediately impact the Tulsa program with her toughness, versatile skill set and passion to be the best version of herself. I’m looking forward to following her journey and watching her grow on and off the court."
Young, a 5-11 guard from Elk Grove, Calif., averaged 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals as a sophomore at Laguna Creek High School. She only played in two contests as a junior due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I chose Tulsa because it’s a home away from home where I can elevate my game and my mentality, and I will continue to grow as a person,” Young said.