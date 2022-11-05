Tulsa women's basketball season preview

The second year of coach Angie Nelp’s tenure gets underway on Monday night against Alcorn State at the Reynolds Center (6:30 p.m.). With three starters and several other key reserves coming back, plus the addition of guard Katia Gallegos, a junior transfer from UTEP, this team looks poised for a strong season.

Coach: (Angie Nelp, 2nd year, 17-11 in one season as head coach)

2021-22 record: 17-11, 5-8 AAC

2021-22 finish: lost in quarterfinals of AAC tournament, reached second round of WNIT

Preseason AAC poll: the Golden Hurricane were picked to finish fourth in the AAC by the league's coaches.

Key Returners: So. Temira Poindexter (12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks per game), Sr. Maya Mayberry (12.2 ppg, 2.3 rebounds, just 17 turnovers all season), Sr. Maddie Bittle (10.9 ppg, 4.5 rebounds, 45.5 percent shooting percentage)

Key Newcomers: UTEP transfer Katia Gallegos (11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists last year), Arizona State transfer Katelyn Levings (5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 78.7 free throw percentage)

Three storylines

• Can the Hurricane, which took a huge step forward last year with its first winning season and postseason appearance since 2015, continue the progress in Year 2 of Angie Nelp’s tenure?

• After losing their top scorer from last season (Wyvette Mayberry, who transferred to Kansas after averaging 14.1 points per game), which player(s) will provide that missed offense?

• With seven newcomers on the team (two transfers, five freshmen), how long will it take for them to develop the chemistry to become one cohesive unit?